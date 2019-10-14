Police need public’s help to find SC teen missing for nearly 2 weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County teen who needs medication has been missing for nearly two weeks.
The Sheriff’s Department said 16-year-old Kieara Outing suffers from a medical condition and needs medicine.
Outing was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the McDonald’s where she works on Garners Ferry near I-77.
Witnesses told police they saw Outing leave work around 9 p.m. that day in her uniform: a gray shirt, black pants and black shoes.
Outing is 5′3″ and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, deputies said.
Anyone who sees Outing or knows where she is should call 911 or contact RCSD at 803-576-3000.
