Registered sex offender in Rowan County faces new charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A registered sex offender in Rowan County is facing new charges.
Phillip Coignard of Rockwell was charged on Sunday with taking indecent liberties with a child. He was arrested by Rowan Sheriff’s deputies.
Coignard, 32, was convicted of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor in 2016. The offense occurred in 2010, according to the NC Sex Offender Registry.
Coignard is being held under a bond of $50,000.
No additional details were released.
