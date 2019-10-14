Wanted: Couple uses stolen credit card to go on shopping spree in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are looking to identify a couple who they say used a stolen credit card to go on a shopping spree in Berkeley County.
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say on Oct. 1 at 4 p.m., the suspects entered a Target department store on 450 Azalea Square in the Summerville area of Berkeley County.
“The suspects used a stolen credit card to purchase multiple items inside the business and then left in what appeared to be a Gold in color Ford Explorer and had a small child with them,” BCSO officials said.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for their assistance in identifying the suspects.
“If you can identify them, please contact Det. Melendez, you can remain anonymous,” BCSO officials said."Please call BCSO at 843-719-5042 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111."
