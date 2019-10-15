Beneficial rain over the next 36 hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front, an area of low pressure, and a quick moving cold front will combine to bring much needed rainfall across the Southeast between now and Wednesday afternoon. Clouds will quickly increase today with showers following closely behind. Rain will become likely by late this afternoon and into the evening. An area of low pressure will pass overnight and early tomorrow morning increasing the chances for heavier rainfall at times. A quick moving cold front will slide through the Southeast tomorrow pushing this moisture out to sea and allowing for cooler weather to move in for the rest of the week. Rainfall totals between 1-2” should be widespread. Highs will only be in the low 70s Thursday and Friday with morning lows near 50 degrees. Many inland spots will drop into the 40s Thursday, Friday and Saturday. These will be the coolest temperatures so far this Fall.