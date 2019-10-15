Blount Named SoCon Defensive Player of the Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel outside linebacker Marquise Blount has been named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week presented by GEICO, the league announced Monday.
Blount becomes the first Bulldog defender to earn the weekly honor this season. Defensive back Sean-Thomas Faulkner and kicker Jacob Godek earned special teams honors in back-to-back weeks in September. Linebacker Willie Eubanks III was tabbed the SoCon Defensive Player of the Month for the month of September.
Blount was honored after posting nine tackles, 2.0 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks in the 35-17 victory over Western Carolina. He recorded his first sack on the final drive just one play after the Catamounts reached the red-zone. Two plays later, Blount teamed up with Gunner Covey for another sack that set up a 4th-and-25.
On the season, Blount leads the team with 10.0 tackles-for-loss, while being tied for second with 3.5 sacks. He is third on the team with 36 total tackles. His five quarterback hurries are second on the team.
