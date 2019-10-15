Bockhorst, Etienne Earn ACC Weekly Honors

Last week, Bockhorst entered in reserve and graded out at 91 percent with two knockdowns, according to the team's coaching staff. He helped Clemson gain 552 total yards, surpassing the 524 yards posted by the Tigers against the Seminoles last year for the most Clemson has posted against Florida State in a game in series history. Clemson rushed for 320 yards, its second 300-yard rushing game of the season.