Charleston County considering eminent domain to build roundabouts at Central Park Road and Riverland Drive

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is planning to build roundabouts near Central Park Road and Riverland Drive to improve safety.
The Charleston County Finance Committee will meet on Thursday to discuss the possibility of using eminent domain to secure the private property needed to move forward with the county’s plan.
Many people who live in the area are opposed to the plan that would take away portions of property that has belonged to families, in some cases, for more than a century.
The meeting agenda says the purpose of the project is to improve safety and traffic flow at the intersection for all modes of transportation while minimizing the impact to trees.
People who live in the area say residents and their private property should matter more than saving trees.
The agenda says in order to move the project forward, staff is requesting that council approve the use of eminent domain. It says the actual condemnation would be filed only in cases where it appears that a settlement is not imminent.
The county is looking to move forward with the design known as alternative three, recommended by the department head.
This plan would add two roundabouts to the intersection that would be joined together with a grass median instead of a traffic light.
Some people who live in the area say they would prefer to see traffic lights instead of the roundabouts because it could have a smaller impact on their property.
The roundabouts are expected to cut into people's front yards.
The county conducted a survey to find out the most popular options. Residents who live at the intersection say most people who chose alternative three don’t live close to the intersection.
