Crash involving overturned vehicle slowing traffic in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are directing traffic around a three-car collision that is causing traffic delays in West Ashley Tuesday afternoon.
Dispatchers received the first call about the crash at Bees Ferry and West Ashley Circle at 11:46 a.m., according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.
One of the three vehicles overturned and a utility pole was knocked down, he said.
No one was taken to the hospital, but police are directing traffic around the crash.
