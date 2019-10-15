Crash involving overturned vehicle slowing traffic in West Ashley

The crash happened at Bees Ferry Road and West Ashley Circle, police say. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | October 15, 2019 at 12:39 PM EDT - Updated October 15 at 12:39 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are directing traffic around a three-car collision that is causing traffic delays in West Ashley Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the first call about the crash at Bees Ferry and West Ashley Circle at 11:46 a.m., according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

One of the three vehicles overturned and a utility pole was knocked down, he said.

No one was taken to the hospital, but police are directing traffic around the crash.

