Deputies, K-9 unit capture Lowcountry robbery suspect after car chase

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry deputies and a K-9 unit captured a robbery suspect following a car chase on Monday.
Deputies were responding to a report of a strong arm robbery at the Dollar General in the city of Georgetown when an agent with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit spotted the suspect driving south on U.S. 17.
“Realizing he was being followed, the suspect attempted to elude officers in his vehicle and then by foot,” GCSO officials said.
Sheriff Carter Weaver said deputies and K-9 “Blitz” captured the suspect after the suspect abandoned his vehicle and fled into the woods and a swamp off Corner Loop Drive.
“Deputies, including K9 Blitz and handler Cpl. Joseph Kosydar, tracked the suspect, identified as Pierre Gasque of Georgetown, and took him into custody,” GCSO officials said.
Charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.