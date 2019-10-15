Five students injured in school bus crash on S.C. 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Horry County.
The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. in the area of S.C. 544 and Pine Hollow Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey. He added traffic is down to one lane.
Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for Horry County Schools, said she believes a vehicle ran a red light and hit the side of the bus. This information, however, has not been confirmed by authorities.
According to Bourcier, 25 students were aboard the bus. Parents on the scene say the students were from Forestbrook Elementary School.
Five students were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and all parents have been notified, Casey said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
