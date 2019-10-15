Four postal workers accused of smuggling drugs at N. Charleston post office

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested four postal workers accused of smuggling drugs at a North Charleston postal office.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kevin Stephon Jones, Shana Allene Brockington, Danette Felicia Perry and Ryan Edwards Collins on charges of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.
The employees’ arrest stems from an investigation done by the sheriff’s office and the postal service earlier this month at the U.S. Postal Office on 7075 Cross County Road.
Earlier this month, detectives reported observing Jones and Brockington opening inbound parcels off the belt and retrieving marijuana from inside the parcels.
According to authorities, Brockington opened a Home Depot box that contained a five gallon bucket wrapped in gift wrapping paper. The sheriff’s office said Brockington was seen opening and tearing the gift wrap paper up and opening the five gallon bucket. Detectives reported that when they made contact with Brockington they found 50 THC marijuana edibles inside the five gallon bucket.
In addition, authorities reported seeing Brockington assist with opening other inbound parcels, retrieving marijuana, and helping with transferring it out of the facility.
Perry’s charges stems from investigators reporting that they saw Perry take a black bag with white polka dots containing three bundles of marijuana wrapped in green cellophane and hide it in the women’s locker room. Investigators said once contact was made with the suspect, detectives said she willfully showed them which locker she placed the marijuana in.
Collins was arrested after investigators reported observing the suspect place an inbound box to the side, and once he looked and saw no one was around, passing it to a co-defendant for the co-defendant to open.
A report states the co-defendant opened the parcel and removed three bundles wrapped in green cellophane containing marijuana.
Authorities say the co-defendant then gave the empty parcel back to Collins to tape up and put back in the mailing sort.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.