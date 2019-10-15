Hanahan police to hold press conference in shooting death of 10-year-old girl

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry investigators will be holding a press conference in a shooting death case that took the life of a 10-year-old girl.
The Hanahan Police Department will be holding a presser Wednesday afternoon for the death of Cabriya Lucas who was found fatally shot at a home in the 5800 block of Robinson Street.
Hanahan Police responded to the home on the night of Oct. 5. .
A police incident report states police responded to the home in reference to “a 911 open line.”
“Dispatch advised sounds of a disturbance could be heard in the background,” the report states.
The report also lists an 11-year-old boy, whom it does not name, as a suspect.
It doesn’t explain any possible relationship between the boy and the victim.
The coroner’s office listed the manner of death as homicide, but authorities have not confirmed whether anyone currently faces charges in the incident.
