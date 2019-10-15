Isle of Palms attempting to close loophole that allows people to disregard police commands

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Isle of Palms’ current city ordinances do little to stop people from running from police.
There is no specific ordinance that penalizes someone that is being detained.
The city’s code for assaulting or resisting public officers states, “No person shall assault, resist, hinder, oppose, molest or interfere with any officer or employee of the City, of any department or board of the City or of any officer or employee of the Police Department in the discharge of official duties.”
The ordinance says nothing when it comes to people being detained by those officers.
Public safety officials with the city are trying to create an ordinance that would change that.
Chief Kevin Cornett with the Isle of Palms Police Department says the discussion was brought up at a Public Safety Committee meeting after an incident sparked the conversation.
According to Cornett, police officers responded to a call back in August in reference to two suspicious individuals at a convenience store. When police arrived, one of the individuals fled on foot and entered a marsh.
Cornett says officers chased after him and two other agencies responded to assist.
When they detained the man, they found out he ran because he had warrants from another state. Cornett says the department chose not to come to South Carolina to get the man, so Isle of Palms police had to release him.
“We went back to the convenient store and we found out that there was evidence of criminal activity but didn’t have enough to make a charge on the individual that fled,” Cornett said. “It pulls our resources from being able to respond to other incidents, so I feel like there needs to be something to hold them accountable for what they’ve done.”
The new ordinance would make it unlawful for people to flee from police under specific circumstances.
Cornett says if police try to stop, detain, or arrest someone, they would have to have reasonable suspicion that they have committed a crime or are committing a crime for fleeing to become unlawful. The officers would also have had to identify themselves as police officers and have ordered the individual to stop.
The penalties would range from a $500 fine or 30 days in jail, or both.
“We don’t have to arrest everybody to get our point across. Our job is to get compliance, not to put everybody in jail, not to give everybody a criminal record ,” Cornett said. "Sometimes we need to have another tool in our belt to help us accomplish the mission we need to accomplish, and this would be another of those things.”
The city is currently drafting this ordinance.
