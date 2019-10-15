Mukaumu and Kinlaw Earn SEC Weekly Awards

Mukaumu, a sophomore cornerback, intercepted three Jake Fromm passes, returning one 53 yards for a touchdown in the Carolina win. Mukaumu’s pick-6 came in the final minute of the first half, putting the Gamecocks on top 17-10. He also had an interception in the first overtime and was credited with a career-high 11 tackles on the day. He became the first Gamecock to record three interceptions in a game since 1988. Fromm had not been intercepted in Georgia’s first five games of the season, as the Gamecocks knocked off a top-5 team for the first time since 2013.