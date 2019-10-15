Parents invited to learn more about possible changes to Johns Island schools

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is considering making big changes to schools across the district next school year.
Parents and students from District 9 on Johns Island are invited to join in on a listening session Tuesday night about the proposed changes.
For District 9 schools, the school board is considering taking away the partial magnet status of Haut Gap Middle and creating a new elementary school. Edith Frierson Montessori would continue to operate as a magnet school.
The board also hopes to provide similar programs at Haut Gap, so that students don’t have to leave their neighborhood schools.
These changes would be for the 2020-2021 school year.
In 2010, Haut Gap became a partial magnet school and added fifth grade. The proposed change would return it to a true middle school from grades 6 through 8.
Many parents agree that a new elementary school is needed to accommodate the islands growth. However they’re concerned about the changes to Haut Gap.
Samuel Brown’s children go to middle and elementary schools on Johns Island. He believes taking away the magnet status may do more harm than good.
”I think they should keep it because my son is in the magnet program and it has brought a lot of kids to the island. And brought good programs to the island. I think more kids will leave and try to go to another school because the magnet program helped them to stay here. They think they’re getting a better education elsewhere when we still have it here on the island.”
Tuesday’s listening session will be held at Haut Gap Middle School from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
