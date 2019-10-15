Police arrest man accused of stalking outside ex’s home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they arrested a man whose former girlfriend claims he stalked her and sent threatening text messages.
Robert Alexander, 55, faces a charge of stalking, according to Al Cannon Detention Center records.
Police responded to an apartment in the 1600 block of Folly Road where the victim said Alexander was parked outside her home. She said she was afraid of him and his previous contact with her throughout the past weekend, an incident report states.
When officers approached Alexander’s vehicle, he was sitting in the driver seat smoking a cigarette with the engine turned off, the report states. Alexander told police he was there to see his ex-girlfriend and said she still had his pet cat and he was trying to get it back.
The woman told police she was upset that he was waiting outside her apartment, stating this has been “an ongoing situation” and that he has been following her to her job, her home and other places throughout the weekend, the report states. Police say they previously responded to the same apartment where she reported him waiting outside her home but in earlier instances, there was no sign of him when officers arrived.
The victim showed police text messages from Alexander asking her about her whereabouts and threatening to assault people show knows, the report states.
The reporting officer stated one such message read, “If you keep ignoring me I’m going to come find you,” and another read, “Please come outside to have a convo w/ me.”
Another message read, “I’m going to find out who your boyfriend is and beat his a**,” the report states. Police say there were approximately 24 other texts “at all hours of the day and night along with nine missed calls.”
She told police when they last spoke, they broke up and she told him she did not want any more contact with him.
Police say Alexander admitted to texting the victim and placing notes on her vehicle at her place of business.
Officers also say he also attempted to cause a scene when he was placed under arrest, yelling at the victim from across the parking lot where he was being detained.
He also attempted to escape handcuffs while in the back of a police cruiser and opened the back window before officers could stop him, the report states.
