Teen arrested in hemp theft from Conway area field

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to the theft of hemp from a field in the Conway area, Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said.
The hemp farmer told officers that for the past few weeks, people have been trespassing on his property and taking hemp plants out of the field, according to an HCPD report.
Police have not released the 17-year-old’s name or charges. According to Moskov, police believe several juveniles were involved in the theft and more arrests are expected.
