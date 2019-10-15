Tesla records woman keying car in Charlotte park, police report filed

Help me understand why. This Chevy Malibu(I think?) was parked here before I arrived. This is at Sugar Creek Community Park in Charlotte, NC. This woman came from the tennis courts where I was playing a match. I saw her practicing on her own 3 courts away from me. I never had any interaction with her, and I don't know if she even knew who the owner of my car was. I'm assuming it's random hate. I noticed a long dark scratch (from her duffel bag dragging the length of my car). Then spotted the scratch from her keying after viewing dash cam video. Bonus video: Same day, different villain. Someone attempted to break in to cars at the same location. Everything was reported to Charlotte Metro PD. They've been great, but can't ID this vandal. Damage was a 4 inch scratch on driver's side rear door. The duffel bag marks wiped off.