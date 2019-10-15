Troopers searching for driver who struck, killed man biking with daughter in Caldwell Co.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers in N.C. have released photos of a minivan and suspect who possibly struck and killed a cyclist in a hit-and-run in Catawba County.
North Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to search for the driver of a charcoal grey 2005-2010 Toyota Sienna minivan who reportedly struck the cyclist and kept going on US-221 near Grandfather Mountain around 11:40 a.m. on Oct. 10.
Officials say a 68-year-old victim from Florida was cycling in a group with his daughter on US-221 when a minivan crossed the double yellow line in a curve, collided head-on with the man, and continued without stopping.
The victim was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Investigators say the minivan involved will be missing a large piece of the right front bumper, has a significantly damaged windshield on the passenger side, and damage to the passenger side mirror. On Monday, troopers released a photo of the van and possible driver after a tip that it was spotted at a gas station in Boone.
The suspected driver is described as a white male, 50-60 years old with a white or gray beard who possibly wears glasses.
The van also has numerous stickers on the back including Batman, YETI, and UNC Tarheels stickers.
Anyone with information in encouraged to contact the Highway Patrol at 828-466-5500 or 911.
