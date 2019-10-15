Usry takes Big South Special Teams Player of the Week honors

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern redshirt sophomore placekicker Alex Usry earned Big South Special Teams Player of the Week recognition following his performance this Saturday against Kennesaw State.
The McDonough, Ga. native went a perfect 3-for-3 from field goal range in Fifth Third Bank Stadium, and added a pair of extra points to lead the Bucs against the Owls.
Usry connected on a season-long 49-yard field goal in the second quarter to put the Buccaneers on the scoreboard. He followed up with a career-long 50-yard field goal in the closing minutes of the half.
His first two field goals put him tied for fourth (49) and second (50) all-time for the longest field goals in CSU history. He added a late 31-yard field goal conversion in the fourth quarter.
Usry is the first CSU player to receive conference player of the week recognition this season.
The Bucs are back in action on Saturday night as CSU travels to Florence, Ala. to take on future Big South member North Alabama. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.