Will Muschamp Named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

Muschamp is in the midst of his fourth season with the South Carolina program. Previously, his collegiate head coaching experience came at Florida from 2011-2014, with a year as Auburn’s defensive coordinator in between his time in Gainesville and Columbia. In his first three seasons as South Carolina’s head coach, he recorded more wins (22) than any coach in school history, and is also the first head coach to take the Gamecocks to bowl games in each of his first three seasons.