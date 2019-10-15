Woman charged in stabbing of boyfriend after fight at apartment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a woman investigators say stabbed her boyfriend in a domestic incident.
Tara Ferrell, 51, faces charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
Police responded Monday at 7:27 p.m. to an apartment where the victim showed officers a puncture wound in the middle of his back.
Before EMS took him to an area hospital for treatment, he told police Ferrell had stabbed him in the back and then ran away toward a nearby motel.
The victim said they’d had issues with each other over the past few days, an incident report states. The victim told police the disturbance began when Ferrell threw hot rice on the back of his neck. The victim pushed Ferrell off of him and turned away, and at that point, he felt something sharp in his back, he said.
Police searched the area and spotted Ferrell running through the motel property and jumping over a fence into the Ferndale Community, the report states. Police found her hiding in the brush off Piedmont Avenue, police say.
Ferrell told police the victim had been drinking and when he does, he becomes abusive, the report states. She said he threw hot rice at her and then started to hit her with miscellaneous items and then kick her.
She told police she was able to get out of the apartment and call a relative who came over and confronted the victim about “putting his hands on” Ferrell.
She said her relative stabbed the victim.
Police said there were no other witnesses and the victim said it was only he and Ferrell in the apartment the whole time, the report states.
Ferrell was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.
