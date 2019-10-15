Woman in custody after firing at Florence officers during welfare check, authorities say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman is being taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation after opening fire on Florence officers who were conducting a welfare check Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt said officers went to a home on Sycamore Drive around 7:35 a.m. after neighbors called to say they hadn’t seen the resident in a few weeks and there was a foul odor near the home.
Officers tried to make contact with the resident to no avail, according to Brandt. The Florence Fire Department was then called to assist with making entry into the home, he added.
As officers and other first responders went in, they were fired upon by the resident, Brandt said. No officers were injured and they did not fire their weapons.
According to Brandt, the FPD’s emergency response team then went in and took the occupant, a woman, into custody. She was also not injured.
Brandt said police were still on scene around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.
The incident comes just hours after five Florence officers were fired upon Monday night while serving a warrant.
That shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Brunson Street. The search warrant was for Fredrick Whitley, who allegedly ran away and fired at the five officers, three of whom returned fire.
No injuries were reported in that shooting and Whitley was eventually taken into custody.
