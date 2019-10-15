You Paid for It: Classroom supplies

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC - The state budgeted $17.4 million this year to help more than 53,000 public school teachers statewide buy classroom supplies.
In the past, they’ve provided $250 per educator; the state now provides $275.
“The money definitely helps us create an environment where the kids are excited to walk through that door every day,” said first grade teacher Amanda Nesmith. “Everything that goes up on my walls-it’s very purposeful. And the importance goes beyond just what’s on these four walls.”
Nesmith works at Mount Holly Elementary in Goose Creek.
Berkeley County Schools added an extra $100 per teacher for supplies this year.
“The extra money, it definitely has helped. It helps midyear,” said Nesmith, explaining that’s when binders start breaking down and markers are wearing out.
$375 still can’t cover everything; like so many teachers across the country, she inevitably ends up spending her own money, too.
“Teachers are going to do it because we want our students to reach their goals and reach their full potential,” she said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.