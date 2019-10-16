CCSD looking at eliminating the partial magnet status of all but one Mt. Pleasant school

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Mount Pleasant elementary schools and one middle school will lose their partial magnet status should the Charleston County School District move forward with its current plans.
The reccommendation made to the board in September would eliminate the partial magent status of Sullivan’s Island Elementary, which focuses on coastal envirnoment. They’re also looking at possibly rezoning the students that go to that school.
The rezoning may also happen at Laing Middle. That school could also lose its partial magnet status should the plans move forward. It has a focus in STEM: science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
James B. Edwards Elementary would be the other school to lose its partial magnet status. It has a focus in global leadership.
The recommendation would grandfather in all current partial magnet students and would allow students living outside a school’s attendance zone to use the district’s transfer process to apply.
Jennie Moore Elementary would remian as district one and two’s magnet school. It has a focus in creative arts.
CCSD district one and two parents are expected to attend Wednesday night’s listening session with school district board members. It starts at 6 p.m. at Laing Middle.
Two more listening sessions are scheduled for districts one and ten next week. More information on them can be found here.
