Charleston man arrested on child pornography charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old Charleston man on charges connected to the exploitation of a minor.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of William Lloyd Hepburn.
Hepburn’s arrest stem from an investigation when authorities received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Hepburn.
“Investigators state Hepburn created and distributed multiple files of child pornography, as well as disseminated nude images to a minor,” said officials with the Attorney General’s Office.
Hepburn was arrested on Oct. 11 and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree and five counts of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.
SCAG officials said Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
