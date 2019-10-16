Charleston man gets 25 years in prison for killing police informant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man who killed a police informant has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Officials with the Ninth Solicitor’s Office say on the verge of closing arguments, Eugene Stanley Rollerson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and obstruction of justice for a negotiated 25 years imprisonment.
He must serve 85% of his sentence.
Authorities said on Sept. 14, 2016, Rollerson gunned-down the victim at the intersection of Hanover and Columbus streets in the Eastside community in downtown Charleston.
According to prosecutors, the victim had been a cooperating informant with law enforcement prior to his death, and worked as an informant on drug cases against Rollerson.
“The Defendant had been scheduled to plead guilty on those drug distribution charges two days after the killing,” the solicitor’s office said."With the Victim as the only witness against the Defendant on his drug charges, his death meant the drug distribution charges against him had to be dismissed."
A report states Rollerson wore a shirt over his face to mask his identity during the attack and his identification was a key, controversial issue for the State at trial.
“The Victim’s family saw and understood the hurdles we faced during the trial and wholeheartedly supported this plea,” Assistant Solicitor Stephanie Linder said. "One cousin embraced every member of the Defendant’s family who was in court and talked of how the Eastside Community has to stand together to grow. The dignity and emotion the family displayed in describing the toll this and other retaliatory incidents has had on both the victim’s and the defendant’s family was incredible.”
