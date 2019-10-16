Charleston man gets 25 years in prison for killing police informant

“The Victim’s family saw and understood the hurdles we faced during the trial and wholeheartedly supported this plea,” Assistant Solicitor Stephanie Linder said. "One cousin embraced every member of the Defendant’s family who was in court and talked of how the Eastside Community has to stand together to grow. The dignity and emotion the family displayed in describing the toll this and other retaliatory incidents has had on both the victim’s and the defendant’s family was incredible.”