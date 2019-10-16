Cold front set to bring late week shot of cool air

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure is passing through the region this morning bringing a wet start to our Wednesday. The heaviest, steadiest rain will fall early today with showers becoming more widely scattered later this morning and into the afternoon. A cold front will arrive this evening bringing an end to the clouds and rain and beginning to cool us down overnight. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s tomorrow morning inland, with mid 50s at the coast. Sunny and cool weather is expected Thursday and Friday before tropical moisture possibly heads our way this weekend. Computer models have come into agreement overnight over the potential development of a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico tracking toward the Florida Panhandle Friday and Saturday. This would likely mean an increase in rain chances here late Saturday and into Sunday. There is no concern as far as wind impacts but the weather could certainly turn damp over the weekend. We’ll keep you updated!