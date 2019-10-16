Cops: Man arrested again for DUI in wreck that severely injured motorist

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man has been arrested again for drunk driving in a wreck that severely injured another motorist in North Charleston.
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Rovlison Rolando Rivera-Hernandez.
His arrest stems from an incident on Oct. 9 when police say Rivera-Hernandez was driving on Highway 78, crossed over a raised concrete median and struck oncoming traffic.
A report states that the driver of the other vehicle was entrapped and suffering severe injuries.
“Rivera Hernandez later told police that he consumed 8-10 beers before getting behind the wheel,” NCPD officials said. “The incident on October 9th was Rivera Hernandez’s second DUI offense.”
According to police, at the time of the incident, Rivera-Hernandez’s license was suspended due to a previous DUI offense.
At his hearing, he received a $100,000 surety bond for felony DUI with great bodily injury and a $2,100 bond for driving under suspension.
