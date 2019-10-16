Killing of Loris father, son in 2012 to be focus of episode of true crime series

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman convicted of killing her Loris husband and stepson in 2012 will be profiled in an upcoming episode of a true crime series.
“No Secrete is Safe” is the name of the Oct. 22 installment of Relatively Evil which airs at 9 p.m. on Investigation Discovery. It takes a look back at the deaths of Amos and Tommy Hatfield in their home off Red Bluff Road in Loris on Aug. 19, 2012.
An episode synopsis states:
In the early morning hours of August 19, 2012, two armed attackers break into the home of retiree Amos Hatfield, killing him and his son Tommy, but sparing the life of Amos’s new wife Sandy Locklear. At first, the double murder appears to be drug related, but as investigators speak with the newly-widowed Sandy, they uncover a more sinister motive.
Locklear was found at the crime scene by responding officers and claimed the assailants had raped and beaten her while the men were murdered.
Through the investigation, Locklear became the prime suspect and not a victim. It was learned that she hired two men from Tabor City, N.C., to kill her husband stepson to collect on Amos Hatfield’s million dollar life insurance policy, which listed here as one of the two beneficiaries.
Locklear was found guilty of the murders in June 2014 and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences. The two men were also convicted in the killings.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.