Live 5 anchor Raphael James among finalists for Spot Light Award

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A member of the Live 5 News family was named a finalist for an award that recognizes outstanding community service.
Raphael James, who anchors evening newscasts on Live 5 WCSC, was named together with his wife, Sarena, as one of the 18 finalists for the Spot Light Award. James joined the Live 5 News team in 2002.
Nine Spot Light Awards, each named in honor of a victim of the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting in 2015, will be handed out at a gala on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Gaillard Center.
The full list of finalists include:
- Samuel Bellamy
- Katie Blomquist
- Louise Brown
- Regina Duggins
- Traci Fant
- William J. Hamilton III
- Sarena & Raphael James
- John A. Kauth
- ReZsaun Lewis
- Valencia Cash & Mavis Manigault
- Vermell Polite Meaders
- Stephanie Aisha Miller
- Nicole Orsini
- Patrick Patterson
- Ragina Scott Saunders
- Tina L. Singleton
- Elizabeth Stribling
- Tisa Whack
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg announced the finalists at a news conference Wednesday afternoon where he also proclaimed the date of the award gala as “The Spot Light Awards Day” in Charleston.
The Spot Light Awards are sponsored by The Angel Alliance, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to recognizing civic contributions of community leaders in and around the city of Charleston.
