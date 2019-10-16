Lowcountry High School Football - Week 8 Schedule

October 16, 2019 at 1:55 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 1:55 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 9 of high school football in the Lowcountry kicks off Friday night with our game of the week at Wando as the Warriors host Goose Creek.

10/18

Goose Creek (4-2) at Wando (4-2) - Live 5 Game of the Week

James Island (2-4) at Berkeley (4-2)

Stratford (3-3) at Cane Bay (4-3)

Stall (1-6) at Ft. Dorchester (6-0)

West Ashley (1-6) at Summerville (5-2)

Hilton Head Island at Colleton County (2-4)

Bishop England (4-2) at Academic Magnet (1-4)

Georgetown at Hanahan (1-5)

Edisto at North Charleston (2-4)

Oceanside Collegiate (7-0) at Philip Simmons (2-5)

Woodland (4-2) at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Timberland (4-1) at Burke (1-6)

Cross (3-4) at Bethune-Bowman

Baptist Hill (3-3) at Charleston Math & Science (0-4)

St. John’s (1-5) at Military Magnet (0-5)

First Baptist (6-2) at Heathwood Hall

Pinewood Prep (0-7) at Northwood Academy (2-4)

Augusta Christian at Porter-Gaud (3-4)

Colleton Prep (4-3) at Hilton Head Christian

Hilton Head Prep at Dorchester Academy

Charleston Collegiate (1-5) at Christian Academy

