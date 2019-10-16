Lowcountry High School Football - Week 8 Schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 9 of high school football in the Lowcountry kicks off Friday night with our game of the week at Wando as the Warriors host Goose Creek.
Goose Creek (4-2) at Wando (4-2) - Live 5 Game of the Week
James Island (2-4) at Berkeley (4-2)
Stratford (3-3) at Cane Bay (4-3)
Stall (1-6) at Ft. Dorchester (6-0)
West Ashley (1-6) at Summerville (5-2)
Hilton Head Island at Colleton County (2-4)
Bishop England (4-2) at Academic Magnet (1-4)
Georgetown at Hanahan (1-5)
Edisto at North Charleston (2-4)
Oceanside Collegiate (7-0) at Philip Simmons (2-5)
Woodland (4-2) at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Timberland (4-1) at Burke (1-6)
Cross (3-4) at Bethune-Bowman
Baptist Hill (3-3) at Charleston Math & Science (0-4)
St. John’s (1-5) at Military Magnet (0-5)
First Baptist (6-2) at Heathwood Hall
Pinewood Prep (0-7) at Northwood Academy (2-4)
Augusta Christian at Porter-Gaud (3-4)
Colleton Prep (4-3) at Hilton Head Christian
Hilton Head Prep at Dorchester Academy
Charleston Collegiate (1-5) at Christian Academy
