Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 6)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Inactive in a 23-17 loss to Baltimore
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Inactive in a 23-17 loss to Baltimore. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 19 tackles, 5 TFL and 1 Sack this season
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Started on offensive line in a 24-22 win over Dallas
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Dallas Cowboys - Had 2 tackles, 2 TFL and 2 sacks in a 24-22 loss to the Jets. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 9 tackles, 2 pass deflections, 5 TFL and 5 sacks this season
Fadol Brown, DE, Green Bay Packers - Did not have a tackle in a 23-22 win over Detroit
Brett Toth, OL, Arizona Cardinals - Inactive in a 34-33 win over Atlanta
Zack Bailey, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers- On Injured Reserve
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.