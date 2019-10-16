Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 6)

October 15, 2019 at 8:35 PM EDT - Updated October 15 at 8:35 PM

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Inactive in a 23-17 loss to Baltimore

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Inactive in a 23-17 loss to Baltimore. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 19 tackles, 5 TFL and 1 Sack this season

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Started on offensive line in a 24-22 win over Dallas

NFC

Robert Quinn, DE, Dallas Cowboys - Had 2 tackles, 2 TFL and 2 sacks in a 24-22 loss to the Jets. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 9 tackles, 2 pass deflections, 5 TFL and 5 sacks this season

Fadol Brown, DE, Green Bay Packers - Did not have a tackle in a 23-22 win over Detroit

Brett Toth, OL, Arizona Cardinals - Inactive in a 34-33 win over Atlanta

Zack Bailey, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers- On Injured Reserve

