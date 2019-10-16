$30M referendum could bring 4 new libraries to Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Next month voters in Dorchester County will be asked to vote on a $30,000,000 library referendum.
Currently, there are two libraries in Dorchester County, one in Summerville and another in St. George.
People who live in Summerville say a new library is long overdue. The referendum could add at least two new libraries to the Summerville area. Those locations would be in OakBrook and in downtown Summerville. The other two locations would be in North Charleston and in Ridgeville.
During the day, the George H. Seago library in Summerville is busy with people of all ages coming to use the resources. A major concern for may people who use this library is parking. They believe the limited parking could turn people away from using the library.
Marshall Linder comes to the library every week. He says anyone who doubts a new library is needed should visit.
“Parking always overflows into the adjacent lots," he said. "It is a busy place and a lot of people use it. My wife reads about four books a week and I read about one and a half to two books a week. We’re retired so it helps us get through the day.”
If the referendum is passed next month, Dorchester County property owners could see a millage increase of 2.2 mils added to their property taxes in 2020.
That would mean a property valued at $100,000 with a 4% tax rate would pay an extra $8.80. Many people in Summerville who use the library say it’s worth the money.
Dorchester County residents will be able to vote on this referendum on Nov. 5.
