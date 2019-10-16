Man shot in leg in N. Charleston, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was shot in the leg in North Charleston Tuesday night, according to police spokeswoman Karley Ash.
Officers first responded to the area of Captain Avenue around 9:30 o.m. for a call of shots heard in the area. Then a 911 call came in from the 2100 block of Victory Avenue for someone who had been shot, according to the incident report.
Another officer was then flagged down by people on the porch of a house on Victory Avenue. A man sitting in a chair told officers he was shot in the leg and didn’t know who did it. He added that someone drove by and just started shooting, according to the report.
The man was then taken to the hospital.
