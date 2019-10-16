More than 3k Dominion Energy customers without power on IOP

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With heavy rain coming through the Lowcountry during the overnight and early-morning hours on Wednesday, some people are waking up without power.
More than 3,000 Dominion Energy customers are currently without power on the Isle of Palms
The restoration times varied anywhere from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET. Dominion spokesman Paul Fischer said crews have responded, but are still investigating.
254 people are also without power in the James Island area with an estimated restoration time of 10 a.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.