Mount Pleasant to consider social media policy for elected officials

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant Town Council member is trying to put an end to name calling by proposing a social media policy for elected officials.
This comes after a council member was said to have called the mayor and others inappropriate names.
Mount Pleasant Town Council Member Guang Ming Whitley proposed adding the social media policy to the town’s code of conduct for elected officials to restrict negative comments.
“If a council member uses an obscenity against a staff member, or a constituent or a fellow council member, I want that to be immediately on the agenda," she said. "I want there to be a public censure of that council member, it needs to be more than a slap on the wrist.”
She says she’s there’s no need for name calling and that elected officials should be punished for their actions.
As of now, it is optional to sign the current code of conduct and not all council members have signed it.
Whitley said Mayor Will Haynie approved it to go to a committee.
The social media policy is expected to be discussed at the Police, Legal and Judicial Committee meeting on Nov. 4.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.