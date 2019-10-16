Mt. Pleasant student who is blind gifted new cane with GPS

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The kindness of strangers was in full effect on Wednesday at Moultrie Middle School in Mount Pleasant.
Students walk through the halls of Moultrie Middle every day, but, for one student, that can be a challenge. A gift from a stranger will now make that a little easier.
Levi Gobin is an eighth grader at Moultrie Middle. Levi's classmates say he's is a music phenomenon, a great student and very well liked.
Something you'll always see with Levi - a white walking cane tapping ahead of him.
But his cane just got an upgrade to the WeWalk Smart Cane equipped with GPS technology.
“It'll tell me like where different obstacles are if there's like a tree branch or if there's like a pole in the middle of the hallway you might bump in to,” Levi said.
Levi said this new cane is going to help him be more independent.
“It’s just amazing,” Shree Gobin, Levi’s mother, said. “We knew this type of technology was being developed a while back and it just hadn’t been on our radar. It wasn’t something that was going to be in our budget and so it wasn’t on our radar to get. It really takes a village and we’ve got a great village here.” The cane cost $500 dollars, gifted by another family at Moultrie Middle, but many would say this new gift is priceless.
