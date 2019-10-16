Mt. Pleasant student who is blind gifted new cane with GPS

“It’s just amazing,” Shree Gobin, Levi’s mother, said. “We knew this type of technology was being developed a while back and it just hadn’t been on our radar. It wasn’t something that was going to be in our budget and so it wasn’t on our radar to get. It really takes a village and we’ve got a great village here.” The cane cost $500 dollars, gifted by another family at Moultrie Middle, but many would say this new gift is priceless.