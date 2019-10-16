2nd teen dies following shooting Sunday in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A second teenager has died following a shooting last Sunday in Goose Creek on Adeline Drive
Berkeley County coroner George Oliver identified him as 17-year-old Dylan Newby, who died at an area hospital on Tuesday morning.
The first victim was identified as 18-year-old R.J Calhoun.
Police responded at approximately 8:53 p.m. to a home on Adeline Drive in the Boulder Bluff subdivision where a shooting had been reported, Capt. Tom Hill said.
Officers found both teenagers in the side yard of the home.
Police were back on the scene Monday morning looking for evidence on the side of the house. Investigators found bullet holes in the siding.
A neighbor said Calhoun’s father went outside and saw his son dead and Newby also on the ground. Calhoun’s family members were stunned to hear about his death.
The Goose Creek Police Department and The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Investigator Usher at 843-863-5200 ext. 2336 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
