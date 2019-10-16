Roper St. Francis to host free cancer screening event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Roper St. Francis Cancer Center on the Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital campus will offer free breast and colon cancer screenings next week.
The cancer center is offering the screenings to uninsured or underinsured for free Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Registration is required prior to the screenings. The screenings are open to the public, but participants must fit into certain medical criteria:
- For the breast cancer screening, you must be age 18 or order and have not had a breast exam in the last 12 months. Financial assistance will be available for mammograms for those who qualify as well as onsite scheduling.
- For the colon cancer screening, you must be age 45 and older or your age must be 10 years prior to the age of a first degree relative having colorectal cancer. For example, if your mother had colorectal cancer at age 45 you would need a screening at age 35.
To register, call 843-402-CARE.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.