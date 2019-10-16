Sheriff: Suspect attempting to rob Orangeburg Co. barbershop shot, transported to hospital

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a suspect who attempted to rob an Orangeburg County barbershop was shot and transported to the hospital.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday investigators were called to a barbershop on the 1300 block of Belleville Road.
Investigators say they learned that two suspects entered the establishment with the intent to rob the employees inside.
“At least one of the subjects was armed, and during the attempt, one of the two subjects was shot,” OCSO officials said.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect who was shot was taken to the Regional Medical Center where his condition is not known at this time.
The robbery attempt remains under investigation.
If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call the OCSO at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.