Trio of Lowcountry natives drafted into XFL

Robinson was the first to be selected during the afternoon. The St. John’s alum and former Newberry star was taken in the 3rd round of the Defensive Front portion of the draft with the 6th pick by the Houston Roughnecks. Robinson, who had stints in the NFL after college with the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals will be playing in his 2nd different league in 2 years. He was part of the short-lived Alliance of American Football (AAF) earlier this season.