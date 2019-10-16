Trio of Lowcountry natives drafted into XFL

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Lowcountry natives had their names called as they seek another chance in pro football during the 1st day of the XFL Draft on Tuesday.
John’s Island native Edmond Robinson, Wando alum Gimel President and Beaufort alum Devin Taylor each will be getting a shot in the league being revamped by WWE CEO Vince McMahon.
Robinson was the first to be selected during the afternoon. The St. John’s alum and former Newberry star was taken in the 3rd round of the Defensive Front portion of the draft with the 6th pick by the Houston Roughnecks. Robinson, who had stints in the NFL after college with the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals will be playing in his 2nd different league in 2 years. He was part of the short-lived Alliance of American Football (AAF) earlier this season.
President was taken in the 7th round of the Defensive Front draft by the St. Louis Battlehawks. President, who played collegiately at Auburn and Illinois, has had stints in the NFL with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.
Finally Taylor was taken with the last pick of the Defensive Front portion of the draft, the 8th pick of the 10th round by the Tampa Bay Vipers. 2nd team All-SEC back in 2010 at South Carolina, Taylor would play 5 seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions and New York Giants. He also played in the AAF this season for the Birmingham Iron.
Other notables taken on the 1st day include former Clemson offensive lineman Isaiah Battle who was taken by the Seattle Dragons and former South Carolina State OL Justin Evans who was picked by the Dallas Renegades.
The XFL is scheduled to begin play on February 8th, 2020.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.