Two new cases of mumps confirmed at College of Charleston bringing total to 9

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School officials have confirmed new cases of mumps at the College of Charleston.
According to CofC officials, as of Wednesday, two new mumps cases have been confirmed this past week.
“Per S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines, College health officials have notified the close contacts of people confirmed to have the virus,” CofC officials said.
There are now a total of nine reported cases of mumps at the College of Charleston.
A press release states that the college remains on its normal operating schedule and will not change its class and activity schedule, regardless of the number of positive mumps cases.
“To be clear, there is no scenario under which the College would close campus due to this outbreak,” CofC officials said.
The college released the following additional information.
If you have had close contact with someone symptomatic with the mumps, monitor yourself for any possible symptoms. If you have never received the MMR vaccine, the recommendation is to receive the full two-dose MMR series. For those who have not received the MMR vaccine, please visit a local pharmacy, urgent care facility or primary care physician. Students, once the vaccination is given, please bring a copy of the record to Student Health Services. The vaccine will not prevent infection if you have already been exposed, but will protect you from future exposure.
IMPORTANT NOTE FOR STUDENTS The College’s Student Health Services is still processing vaccination records. For those students whose documentation is not on file or up-to-date with the College, please upload your immunization records electronically using the College’s Medicat system. This is the same system that students use for scheduling appointments in the College’s Student Health Center.
It remains important to be aware of the symptoms and take steps to keep our community healthy. The College has created a regularly updated FAQ as an additional resource.
