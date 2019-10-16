USC’s Javon Kinlaw Earns Midseason All-America Recognition

Kinlaw, a 6-6, 310-pound senior from Charleston, S.C., has been an unstoppable force in the middle of the Gamecocks' defensive line all season. He has recorded 18 tackles, including an SEC-leading 5.0 sacks and three quarterback hurries. He also has a pair of fumble recoveries and a blocked kick. Earlier this week, he was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week.