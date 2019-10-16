USC’s Lawson Named To Jerry West Award Watch List

Lawson is Carolina's top returning scorer after averaging 13.4 points per game during his rookie campaign a year ago, en route to SEC All-Freshman Team accolades. The Toronto, Canada, native, posted 18 double-figure scoring games last season, and had eight games with five or more assists, while leading or sharing the team lead in scoring 12 times. Lawson had six contests with 20 or more points, including a season high 25 points vs. Coastal Carolina. In SEC action, Lawson had standout performances in several outings, including leading all scorers with 24 points in a come-from-behind road victory at Vanderbilt, including the game-winning free throws with under 30 seconds remaining. He also went 8-of-12 from the floor, behind four 3-pointers, with another 24-point effort in Carolina's home win over Arkansas, and connected on a season high six 3s in the comeback home win over Texas A&M.