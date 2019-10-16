USC’s Lawson Named To Jerry West Award Watch List

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina sophomore guard A.J. Lawson has been named one of 20 watch list members for the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year. It was announced on Tuesday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.
Lawson is Carolina's top returning scorer after averaging 13.4 points per game during his rookie campaign a year ago, en route to SEC All-Freshman Team accolades. The Toronto, Canada, native, posted 18 double-figure scoring games last season, and had eight games with five or more assists, while leading or sharing the team lead in scoring 12 times. Lawson had six contests with 20 or more points, including a season high 25 points vs. Coastal Carolina. In SEC action, Lawson had standout performances in several outings, including leading all scorers with 24 points in a come-from-behind road victory at Vanderbilt, including the game-winning free throws with under 30 seconds remaining. He also went 8-of-12 from the floor, behind four 3-pointers, with another 24-point effort in Carolina's home win over Arkansas, and connected on a season high six 3s in the comeback home win over Texas A&M.
The Award, in its sixth year, is named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player, Jerry West. New to the award this season is Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. Fan voting will go live on Friday, Oct. 18. By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the Award will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Mr. West, and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The winner of the 2020 Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles in April.
For more information on the 2020 Jerry West Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, October 18.
2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Candidates*
Isaiah Joe Arkansas
Kamar Baldwin Butler
Jarron Cumberland Cincinnati
Ty-Shon Alexander Creighton
Kellan Grady Davidson
Antoine Davis Detroit Mercy
Anthony Edwards Georgia
Trent Frazier Illinois
Joe Wieskamp Iowa
Tyrese Maxey Kentucky
Skylar Mays LSU
Joshua Langford Michigan State
Temple 'T.J.' Gibbs Notre Dame
Breein Tyree Ole Miss
Myles Powell Seton Hall
A.J. Lawson South Carolina
Mustapha Heron St. John's
Desmond Bane TCU
Jordan Bowden Tennessee
Sam Merrill Utah State
*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2019-20 season*