USC’s Mukuamu Named the Bednarik Award and Nagurski Trophy National Player of the Week

University of South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu was named the Chuck Bednarik Award National Player of the Week and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy National Defensive Player of the Week in recognition of his outstanding performance this past weekend against Georgia, it was announced today. The Bednarik Award is selected by the Maxwell Football Club and recognizes outstanding defensive play, while the Nagurski Award is selected by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).