All lanes blocked on I-26 WB in Dorchester Co. after dump truck hits bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - All lanes are blocked on I-26 westbound in Dorchester County after a dump truck hit a bridge on Thursday morning.
The scene of the crash is located at milemarker 184 where the truck hit the Beidler Forest Road overpass around 4:30 a.m.
The bridge to the Beidler Forest is also closed and SCDOT representatives are examining it for damage.
The bed of the dump truck got stuck, then was hit by a pickup truck from behind, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Matt Southern. The pickup truck driver was taken to Trident Medical Center.
“A time for reopening is currently unknown.” Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Rick Carson said. “We will keep you up to date as new information becomes available.”
Southern said a detour in place at exit 187. Motorists can take SC-27 to either US-176 (by turning right) or US-78 (by turning left) to travel west and then return to I-26
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
