Battery Strengthen Playoff Hopes, Eliminate Memphis in 2-0 Win

Zeiko Lewis and Arthur Bosua combined for an excellent chance in the 26th minute, and nearly put the Battery out to a 1-0 lead. Lewis collected a pass in Memphis' defensive third and turned towards goal looking for an opportunity to drive forward. Instead, the crafty attacker held up play and lofted a brilliant pass in toward Bosua, who did well to keep himself onside with a well-timed run. Bosua was able to get his head on it but lacked the power required to beat Memphis keeper Scott Levene. In the end, Levene was able to turn the shot over the crossbar and out for a Battery corner.