Bobcat deaths on Kiawah Island traced to poison

A lab test found a female bobcat, labeled Bobcat 300, that was discovered dead near Seascape Villas back in August, died after consuming toxic levels of four different rat poisons, according to the town’s website. The four poisons found at high levels were Bromadiolone, Brodifacoum, Diphacinone, and Difethiolone. A fifth poison, Difenacoum, was found at low levels, the site states.