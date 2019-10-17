Bobcat deaths on Kiawah Island traced to poison

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Biologists on Kiawah Island who have been investigating the deaths of bobcats say the animals have died from rat poison.
A lab test found a female bobcat, labeled Bobcat 300, that was discovered dead near Seascape Villas back in August, died after consuming toxic levels of four different rat poisons, according to the town’s website. The four poisons found at high levels were Bromadiolone, Brodifacoum, Diphacinone, and Difethiolone. A fifth poison, Difenacoum, was found at low levels, the site states.
Those poisons work by inhibiting the body’s recycling of Vitamin K, which is vital to blood clotting, meaning the rodents ultimately bleed to death within about a week of consuming the poison.
“Bobcats pick up these poisons secondarily by eating infected rodents, not by consuming the actual poison itself,” the site states.
Town biologists have been working to determine what was causing higher-than-normal death rates among the town’s historically healthy and stable bobcat population.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.