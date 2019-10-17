Bond denied for Colleton Co. man charged with murder, deputies say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Bond has been denied for the man accused of killing their significant other in Colleton County.
Deputies responded to the 100 block of Bridge Road on Tuesday for an accidental shooting, but the investigation revealed it was a domestic violence-related incident.
Paul Frazier Dewitt III, the boyfriend of the victim, was arrested for murder, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Shalane Lowes.
Dewitt III’s bond was denied on the murder charge, but he also received a $50,000 bond on the charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
